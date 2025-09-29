WWE Female Locker Room's True Feelings on Nia Jax Revealed by SmackDown Star

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has come under fire among wrestling fans recently, following this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. The Irresistible Force was part of the main event Women's Championship match against Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.This triple threat bout will live in infamy due to the horrendous botches that happened towards the end. Jax was at the centre of it all, first throwing Cargill a little too hard into the steel steps and injuring her. She then kicked out of a pinfall attempt in a spot where Stratton was supposed to stop it, before another miscommunication ruined the ending of the match.Every wrestler is entitled to a bad day at the office, but many fans were left upset at Nia Jax's performance on SmackDown. One of them even demanded that she get punished for injuring Jade Cargill on X/Twitter. Former WWE star Baron Corbin had an unflattering response to the post and defended Jax.Another female SmackDown star chimed in, as Chelsea Green also leapt to the defence of the former WWE Women's Champion. She stated that Nia Jax is a locker room leader and the women's division is lucky to have her there, which essentially confirms that she is well-liked among her peers:&quot;The internet not knowing that Nia is one of the best is the biggest travesty. We’re lucky to have her as a locker room leader,&quot; Green wrote.What Happened to Jade Cargill After Her Run-in With Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown?As mentioned above, Jade Cargill got injured at the hands of Nia Jax on SmackDown. The Storm was busted open and had a pretty gruesome wound, which she showed off on Instagram. She was taken to the back with a towel covering the wound to be instantly checked.Reports indicated that WWE's medical team had to close Cargill's wound, but she is okay now. It does remain to be seen, though, when the former AEW star will return to action. Given that she just lost two consecutive title matches to Tiffany Stratton, along with the injury, a small break cannot be ruled out for Jade Cargill.