WWE Finally Brings Back Huge Championship Belt & a Top Star is Ready to Win it

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Aug 25, 2025 10:44 GMT
The title is being brought back (Credit: WWE.com)
A title is being brought back (Image credit: WWE.com)

A top star has now reacted after WWE brought back a major championship. The star immediately expressed interest in challenging for the belt. It remains to be seen whether she gets a shot at the title and what happens when she does.

The WWE Speed titles have been in limbo for quite some time. Since last month, there have been no Speed shows broadcast, and no official announcement from the company as to the reason for this change.

Now, though, that is changing. It was announced that the Speed titles will be defended on NXT going forward. This comes after the exclusive deal that the company had with X to air the championships only on the show expired. With Sol Ruca and El Grande Americano as the current champions, this means they will be defending the belts on a regular basis once again after there was quite some doubt.

Ava announced that Sol Ruca would be defending her title against the winner of a tournament that is set to feature one woman from RAW or SmackDown, one star from NXT, one from TNA, and one from AAA. The winner will face her at No Mercy.

Thea Hail has immediately made her claim for the title, having failed to win it previously. She is now ready to win the tournament and take the title, but whether it happens or not remains to be seen.

"LET ME RUN MY SPEEDY SH*T BACK," Hail wrote.
Sol Ruca has held the WWE Women's Speed Championship for quite some time and is now going to defend it

Sol Ruca was in limbo when it came to the WWE Women's Speed Title and could not defend it or even bring it up on regular WWE shows. She has been holding the title for over 136 days.

Now, though, that is changing, and she will have something to look forward to, as a challenger may be facing her for the title very soon at No Mercy, which is currently set to take place next month.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
