WWE not firing 4-time World Champion in the latest release spree was surprising to veteran

WWE recently launched a release spree where several former superstars were let go. A wrestling veteran disclosed that he was surprised the company, creatively led by Triple H, did not fire a four-time World Champion.

Bayley has been part of WWE for 13 years. The Role Model is a two-time Women's World Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Champion. While she is considered one of the top female superstars on the roster, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman recently claimed on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast that she was ''boring'' and ''washed up.'' He even claimed that she had never sold tickets.

While chatting with his co-hosts on the same edition of the podcast, The Coach revealed that he was surprised that Bayley was not let go in the latest WWE release spree.

"I was a little surprised, to be honest, that she wasn't a part of the cuts this week. I'm just being honest. I thought she was," he said. [15:55-16:00]

Jonathan Coachman thinks Bayley's friendship with Mercedes Mone hurt her WWE career

Bayley has been publicly supporting her best friend, AEW star Mercedes Mone. She was even spotted at an AEW show to witness The CEO's debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on The Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman suggested The Role Model's relationship with Mone had hurt her career.

"When you make it public that you are best friends with Mercedes Mone, as much as they want to say it doesn't matter, if you're taking pictures and hanging out with AEW's biggest female star, that's gonna come back to bite you. It just is. And she even said it with [Chris] Van Vliet. She was like, 'Oh, I love wrestling. I'm gonna show up everywhere.' Clearly, she doesn't care as much about her career as she does about supporting her friend. And maybe that's okay," he said.

Bayley is currently absent from television due to an injury after getting attacked backstage by Becky Lynch ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Man recently took a personal shot at The Role Model and The CEO.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

