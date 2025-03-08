  • home icon
  • WWE has a five-word message after 6 ft 5 in star's attack on Drew McIntyre on SmackDown 

By Kaushik Das
Modified Mar 08, 2025 08:55 GMT
McIntyre had a rough ending on SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre's hopes of a world title match at WWE WrestleMania 41 are over, but his opponent for The Show of Shows is all but confirmed after the events on SmackDown. The sports entertainment juggernaut has now shared an interesting message for McIntyre.

Damian Priest has proved to be an obstacle for Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania 41. This year, he was responsible for The Scottish Warrior's elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber matches. While the latter got his revenge in Toronto, he took things to the next level on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of the Friday night show, McIntyre laid out Priest with a backstage attack. However, he seemingly didn't expect a strong retaliation from The Archer of Infamy.

Shortly after Drew McIntyre's win over Jimmy Uso in a singles match, Damian Priest attacked him from behind. He unloaded on The Scottish Warrior and shouted that he would kill him as officials desperately tried to keep the two stars separated. The 6 ft 5 in star got some more strikes in before being dragged away.

WWE's official Instagram handle took massive shots at Drew McIntyre after the segment on the blue brand with a five-word message.

"How ya like that @dmcintyrewwe? 😤 #SmackDown," the message read.

It remains to be seen how McIntyre responds to the former Judgment Day member's actions ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
