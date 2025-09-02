WWE gives a new nickname to Jey Uso

Jey Uso is one of WWE's most popular names, and now the company has bestowed him with a new nickname. The sports entertainment juggernaut recently released a new shirt for Jey on WWEShop, with 'MonJey Night RAW' printed on it.

The Yeet Master has had a forgettable last few days. First, he failed to win the World Heavyweight Title at last week's Clash in Paris 2025, where he challenged Seth Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way match that also included CM Punk and LA Knight.

On the latest episode of RAW, Jey Uso, teaming up with LA Knight, took on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a losing cause. If this wasn't enough, the former World Heavyweight Champion became a victim of a beatdown after the match.

That said, Jimmy Uso's appearance and reunion with Jey bode well for their future on RAW. Amid this, WWE has quietly introduced a new T-shirt on its website, with a catchy new nickname, "MonJey Night RAW,' for the former Bloodline member.

Check it out below:

Could Jimmy and Jey Uso go to war with The Vision in WWE?

Soon after Jey Uso dropped the World Heavyweight Championship, merely 51 days after winning it at WrestleMania 41, fans began speculating about him going back to the tag team division with Jimmy Uso.

However, The Yeet Master's popularity has made him a consistent presence in the main event scene, although his win-loss ratio has taken a hit. Even his reunion with Jimmy doesn't really indicate he's being relegated to the tag team purgatory.

The duo is expected to feud with The Vision and possibly join forces again with Roman Reigns when he returns to WWE from his kayfabe injury. With Wrestlepalooza around the corner, it's safe to assume fans could see The Usos face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the event.

