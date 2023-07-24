WWE gives Rhea Ripley a new nickname following interesting stunt

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was given a new nickname after an interesting stunt at a WWE Live Event.

Rhea Ripley captured the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. After being selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft, Adam Pearce presented The Eradicator with the new Women's World Championship, and she has been dominant thus far on the red brand.

On this past Monday's edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan backstage. The attack led to them losing the titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville later on the show. Morgan got some revenge by tackling Ripley over the barricade during last week's main event.

After a recent stunt, WWE's official Instagram has given the Women's World Champion a new nickname. The champion rolled up the entrance ramp at a WWE Live Event in Mexico, and the company referred to her as "Rhea Rollin Ripley."

Rhea Ripley is considering getting a tattoo of a WWE Superstar

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has revealed that she is considering getting a tattoo of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day faction has become one of the company's most popular groups, and every superstar has benefited from it. Finn Balor is back in the main event once again, Damian Priest just won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, while Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are already champions.

Dominik Mysterio captured the North American Championship last Tuesday night by defeating Wes Lee on NXT. The Judgment Day got involved in the match and helped Mysterio capture the title.

Speaking on WWE's Up NXT Snapchat series, Ripley disclosed that she wants to get a tattoo of Dominik Mysterio's face across her heart.

"My next tattoo, you know, I've been having some wild dreams lately about some tattoos, and I was thinking for my Latino Heat maybe just getting like a portrait of Dom's face like right on my heart, because he has my heart. So, that's where he belongs," said Ripley.

Ripley recently got a sentimental tattoo of a chicken jar from her childhood. Only time will tell if Mami and Mysterio's on-screen relationship continues to blossom and the if the Women's World Champion decides to get a tattoo of her stablemate sometime down the line.

Do you think the issues within The Judgment Day are resolved heading into SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

