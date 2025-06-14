WWE is going to ''botch'' R-Truth’s return, says veteran (Exclusive)

R-Truth has shocked the WWE Universe twice this month. The first of which came via a heartbreaking post on X, where he announced that he'd be leaving WWE following the expiry of his contract. The announcement sparked a wave of fan support for the 53-year-old, accompanied by the ''We want Truth'' chants.

The second shock came during the Money in the Bank PLE last weekend when Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena teamed up with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. Just when it looked as if Cena would get the win for his team, R-Truth returned to take out the champion, signaling his return to the company.

The 53-year-old cut his hair on the following RAW and revealed that he would now work under his real-life name, Ron Killings. Last night on SmackDown, he continued his rivalry with John Cena, attacking The Last Real Champion twice. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo wasn't fussed about Killings' return. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, he claimed that the Triple H-led creative team would ''botch'' the former 24/7 Champion's return, wondering the next course of action after Truth feuds with Cena.

"Here's what it is with me, bro, you know, they're going to totally botch this [R-Truth's return]. Nothing good is going to come out of this. It's a no-brainer. Okay, we're going to have him attack Cena, like that's a no-brainer, then what?" Russo said. [From 37:42 onwards]

Ron even put Cena into his own STF submission. The two are now set to square off in a singles bout on next week's edition of SmackDown, making it John Cena's first match on the blue brand's show since 2022.

