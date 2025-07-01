WWE is going to bury RAW star and take title off him very soon, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE currently has many top stars who are holding championships on RAW, while some are still in pursuit of gold. On Monday Night RAW after Money in the Bank, Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso to set up a title showdown with Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that following his win, Gunther is set to be buried by WWE soon. The Ring General is currently in his second run with the World Heavyweight Championship and is the only wrestler to have won the modern-day version of the title twice.

Talking about the subject on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE was going to take the title off Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He said Triple H and Co. had already shown that they didn't care about the Austrian.

The wrestling veteran predicted that the creative team would book Goldberg to defeat The Ring General for the gold before Seth Rollins cashes in his MITB contract on the 58-year-old.

"That's what I think is going to happen. I really do, I think that's what's going to happen because that kind of protects Goldberg after he has a knockdown dragout with Gunther, and then Seth catches him. Now Goldberg got his big win, I don't know what it does for Gunther, I mean don't get me [wrong] but obviously they've [creative team] showed [sic] us they don't care what anything does to Gunther. I mean, they've made that clear, but I do believe Chris [Featherstone] that's what they're going to do,'' Russo said. [From 36:35 onwards]

Gunther has been a champion in WWE for the majority of his run. The Austrian Anomaly has been a dominant titleholder, setting new records with different championships. In addition to his World Heavyweight Championship run, he has also been the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

