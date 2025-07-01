WWE is going to bury RAW star and take title off him very soon, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE currently has many top stars who are holding championships on RAW, while some are still in pursuit of gold. On Monday Night RAW after Money in the Bank, Gunther reclaimed the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso to set up a title showdown with Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.
Wrestling veteran Vince Russo claims that following his win, Gunther is set to be buried by WWE soon. The Ring General is currently in his second run with the World Heavyweight Championship and is the only wrestler to have won the modern-day version of the title twice.
Talking about the subject on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that WWE was going to take the title off Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. He said Triple H and Co. had already shown that they didn't care about the Austrian.
The wrestling veteran predicted that the creative team would book Goldberg to defeat The Ring General for the gold before Seth Rollins cashes in his MITB contract on the 58-year-old.
"That's what I think is going to happen. I really do, I think that's what's going to happen because that kind of protects Goldberg after he has a knockdown dragout with Gunther, and then Seth catches him. Now Goldberg got his big win, I don't know what it does for Gunther, I mean don't get me [wrong] but obviously they've [creative team] showed [sic] us they don't care what anything does to Gunther. I mean, they've made that clear, but I do believe Chris [Featherstone] that's what they're going to do,'' Russo said. [From 36:35 onwards]
Gunther has been a champion in WWE for the majority of his run. The Austrian Anomaly has been a dominant titleholder, setting new records with different championships. In addition to his World Heavyweight Championship run, he has also been the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.
