WWE Hall of Fame's newest addition confuses ex-employee (Exclusive)

The WWE Hall of Fame will see a new category added in April. The company recently announced the induction of iconic moments and matches to one of pro wrestling's most exclusive clubs.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo reacted to WWE's latest Hall of Fame announcement featuring the induction of a WrestleMania classic.

"I don't understand the logic behind the moments... I'm just curious. Are they going to be any entertainment moments? Is Steve Austin driving a beer truck into the arena? Is that a moment? Or does the moment have to be a match?"

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"And again, why is this, Mac? Why is this? Because they'll get somebody to sponsor it and they'll make another payday on? 'Hey, you want to sponsor the match of the year that's going into the Hall of Fame?' Boom." [From 31:26 to 31:56]

Check out the video below:

Ad

WrestleVotes recently provided an update on the WWE Hall of Fame's newest induction. The wrestling insider noted that the company's decision to induct the Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin WrestleMania 13 match had nothing to do with struggling ticket sales.

"Sources confirm WWE’s decision to induct the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart WrestleMania 13 match into the Hall of Fame was made well before the event’s underwhelming ticket sales. This was always part of the 2025 HOF plan."

Ad

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place on April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Nevada.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback