WWE Hall of Famer believes "there must have been something" else that led to Liv Morgan's arrest

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was arrested for the possession of marijuana in Florida last Thursday. A WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke about the events, claiming that there must have been something else that led to her arrest.

Liv has been a top star in the Stamford-based company’s Women’s Division for some time. However, injuries have badly affected her standing recently and taken her out of active storylines involving top championships.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had to relinquish the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in May 2023 after the latter suffered an injury. Morgan is again out of competition due to another injury in July 2023.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff touched upon Liv Morgan’s arrest. He noted that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion’s arrest was a "joke," and the officers must have been pissed for some other reason and vented their frustration at the WWE Superstar.

"I know people that listen to me think, 'Oh, he's such a hardcore conservative,' which is absolutely not the case. [I'm] very conservative on some things but I'm very socially liberal about others. I think the whole marijuana thing is a joke. I think the fact that she had a ticket because there was a vape pen in her car is just silly a*** joke. I don't get that, there must have been something — that cop must have been having a really bad day or maybe it was his or her first day on the job. I don't know, but that's just silly. I'm glad there is no heat," Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The arrest led to a one-month suspension for Liv Morgan from the Stamford-based company. The suspension period will likely expire by the time Morgan is fit to return to the ring. The creative team could give her another boost following her return.

Liv Morgan does not seem to have heat in WWE despite her arrest

Many WWE Superstars have gotten some heat after being arrested due to various reasons over the years. However, it looks like Liv Morgan does not have much heat following her arrest for possession of marijuana.

Morgan could be in line for a big match at WrestleMania 40 if reports are to be believed. She could go on to win another top title at The Show of Shows.

Additionally, the former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree spoke about the recent happenings on an episode of Cafe de Rene. He claimed that the Stamford-based company did not care about weed anymore and would let her off easy.

"I think it's just gonna be a slap on the wrist because they don't care about weed anymore in the WWE," Rene Dupree said.

The fans can hope to see the 29-year-old superstar back on their screens very soon. She is one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company today.

