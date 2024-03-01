WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes top heel has "been on that bumpy road to becoming a champion"

Booker T knows WWE from the inside out and has a good idea of who has the potential to become a top name. He recently talked about a major heel who hasn’t been as successful at winning championships as they should have been.

Many big names are crowding the championship pictures in WWE. One includes Nia Jax, who recently challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship.

The two women fought it out at Elimination Chamber: Perth, where Nia Jax failed to defeat Mami for the title in her home country. However, The Irresistible Force will remain in the title picture heading into WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Jax’s luck in WWE. He noted that he wanted to see her become a champion.

"When she came back, I thought Nia Jax was primed for that spot. Everybody's road to the championship is a little bit different," Booker said on his podcast. "Some are a little bit bumpier than others, and Nia Jax has definitely been on that bumpy road to becoming a champion."

Jax is a former RAW Women’s Champion, but her reign was largely forgettable. Booker T thinks she has the potential, but her road to a good title run is rather bumpy.

"So, for me, I don't know, she's just had a bumpy road, but I'm pulling for Nia Jax to become champion," the WWE veteran said. "I'm pulling for Nia Jax, and I think it's going to happen for her one day." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Nia Jax is a popular heel in the company. She has the potential to go big if booked correctly. It will be up to the creative team to decide what her path to WrestleMania 40 will look like.

Booker T wants Drew McIntyre to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Drew McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match in Australia to book his ticket for WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the show.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wanted to see Mcintyre win the title from Rollins. He added that The Visionary’s title reign had run its course in WWE:

"I hope they put the title on [Drew]," he said. "Nothing against Seth, but Seth has had an okay run. It's nothing been like standout as far as Seth's run. Like I said, it hasn't been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it's time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don't think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on [and] not win it."

Fans must wait slightly longer to see who walks out of WrestleMania 40 as the champion. After a long time, Drew McIntyre seems to be on the right path in WWE.

Do you want to see Nia Jax win the women’s title in WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

