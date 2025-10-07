WWE Hall of Famer breaks silence after John Cena's final opponent is revealed

A WWE Hall of Famer shared their thoughts on John Cena's rumored final opponent. The veteran will compete in his last match on Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, WWE legend JBL reacted to the rumors that John Cena will be squaring off against Gunther in his retirement match. JBL claimed that The Ring General was a great choice and noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion could carry the match.

"Yes. You need somebody that can carry what he’s going to be given being that last match. Whether he goes over or not, that is a huge honor to be Cena’s last opponent. And you’re going to have a lot of stuff that is transferred to you, a lot of equity from Cena transferred into that opponent, especially depending on the finish into Gunther. If Gunther is the guy. Gunther can carry it. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. That guy is a freaking worker. He’s a great worker. He has a great presence about him. He’s a terrific heel. I think Gunther will be able to do a lot with it," he said. [H/T: ITRWrestling]

You can check out the video below:

The 48-year-old will be squaring off against AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 this Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Bill Apter discusses John Cena's match at WWE Crown Jewel

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between John Cena and AJ Styles at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter predicted that the match was going to be great at the PLE this Saturday and that The Cenation Leader would emerge victorious.

"Yeah, it's gonna be a great match. Both of them are gonna be able to display their actual pro wrestling stuff in the ring. John Cena is gonna win this one, I believe. But it's gonna be one of his toughest matches. And AJ, in losing, will not lose any credibility," Bill said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena can get the better of Styles at WWE Crown Jewel.

