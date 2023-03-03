WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray on a potential Dudley Boyz reunion

The Dudley Boyz are one of the most popular and successful tag teams in professional wrestling history. Unfortunately, Bully Ray is not confident that the duo will ever have an in-ring reunion.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the current IMPACT Wrestling star noted that calls for an in-ring reunion of the iconic team would most likely go unanswered. Ray cited his partner D-Von Dudley's physical health as the main reason. Going further, to reiterate that this is NOT due to the two having "heat."

"Physically I don’t think so because I don’t think that D-Von can do it anymore. We’ve had the conversation, and for the world to know, because people on social media take things out of context and run with sh*t, it’s ridiculous. Me and D-Von have been like this [tight] since day 1. There has never been an issue with me and D-Von. All this sh*t that you like to run with these clickbait headlines, f*ck off," said Bully Ray. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

The Dudley Boyz, also known by many fans as Team 3D, competed in their final match together in 2016. Bully Ray and D-Von teamed up at Ring of Honors' House of Glory, which would turn out to be D-Von's final match.

Bully Ray sets the record straight on if he and D-Von Dudley have any "heat" between one another

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former IMPACT World Champion wanted to make it abundantly clear that he and his former partner D-Von Dudley did NOT have any personal issues with each other.

"Zero, zero, there's nothing! D-Von said that Bubba has got his school and I've got my school. Well, yeah, I moved out of Florida. D-Von wanted to do a school on his own. This is just normal stuff that went on. There's zero heat," said Bully Ray. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

More so, Bully Ray noted that the two men would soon be appearing together at a wrestling convention in the United Kingdom. Thus further driving the point that the two men are still close.

Ray is currently engaged in a feud with fellow ECW original Tommy Dreamer, with the two having a massive falling out at the company's No Surrender pay-per-view.

In 2016, D-Von Dudley joined WWE as a producer. The former tag team champion would be a part of the company until this past January, when he announced he had departed from the promotion.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes