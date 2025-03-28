WWE Hall of Famer calls Roman Reigns "God," predicts the verdict of unfavorable match

WWE has booked Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania main event for four years between 2021 and 2024. Naturally, this year feels strange because his match could be further down the card.

Regardless of where he is positioned, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi called the Tribal Chief "God" and claimed his match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas would steal the show.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, Rikishi praised all three parties in the Triple Threat grudge match. Although the bout has received some flak because of the WWE creative team's seemingly poor writing, the Hall of Famer has faith in the athletes involved.

"Now, we go to a guy who I like to call God—Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table. The guy who really set it off for The Bloodline. The domino effect that has opened the door for the rest of the family members," Rikishi said. "You see, the numbers don't lie when it comes to God. [He] just shattered every record that's out there. The numbers don't lie. His name is Roman Reigns. Call him God," he added.

Rikishi said that while he has no inside information regarding anything happening in WWE, the Hall of Famer truly believes Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will leave it all in the ring.

"That right there is going to be the match that I predict is going to steal WrestleMania spotlight," he predicted. [From 27:32 onwards]

Rikishi also praised CM Punk, admitting to being a fan of The Best in the World. All three men will be on SmackDown at The O2 tonight to sign the contract for their WrestleMania 41 clash.

Will another Bloodline member outshine Roman Reigns in WWE?

As Rikishi said, Roman Reigns bringing together his family members under The Bloodline faction paved the way for many Samoans to showcase their ability in the big leagues. In June 2024, Jacob Fatu joined the sports entertainment giant after a tumultuous past.

He is now garnering big reactions from the WWE Universe. According to WWE analyst Sam Roberts, The Samoan Werewolf could outshine The Head of the Table, leading to a heel turn for Reigns and a match between the two at next year's WrestleMania 42.

"You can start to shift back [to The Tribal Chief as a heel] until you get a WrestleMania 42 match between Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns with Jacob as the babyface and Roman Reigns as the heel," Sam Roberts said.

Jacob Fatu seems to be having some issues with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. WWE has teased dissension between Sikoa and his former Enforcer, who has become his own man in The Island of Relevancy.

