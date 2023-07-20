WWE Hall of Famer comments on John Cena's unlikable personality on popular reality show (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently opened up about John Cena's unlikable personality on the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

The Leader of Cenation appeared on the shows when he was in a relationship with Nikki Bella. While Cena is one of the most loved performers in WWE history, Total Bellas and Total Divas gave a glimpse into the kind of person he was in real life.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis mentioned he was not a big fan of John Cena on the reality shows, saying he came across as an unlikable person.

Teddy Long wondered if Cena was being real, saying the producers might have insisted to project a different personality.

"We gotta look at it this way too. It's TV. So some of it there could be what the producers wanted or whoever was doing the show. They may have wanted him (John Cena) to have that suit and portray the person he was returning on TV, or it could have been the real him, or you might have seen the real side," said Teddy Long. [3:07 - 3:22]

Check out the full video below:

Teddy Long thinks John Cena could host WrestleMania: London

At Money in the Bank 2023 in London, the 16-time WWE Champion made a shocking appearance and teased a future WrestleMania event in the city.

On a previous episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that John Cena could serve as the perfect host for the show whenever it materializes.

"I think that would be the best job for him [John Cena] as the host of WrestleMania and not do nothing in the ring. And then maybe like you said, maybe have him get into a backstage skit, get into a feud backstage. Make the people think it's gonna happen [Cena wrestling], you know what I mean?" said Teddy Long.

A report suggested WrestleMania: London may not happen until 2026. It was noted that while the venue for WrestleMania 40 was already decided, the location for the 41st edition was also in the process of being finalized.

