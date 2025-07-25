WWE Hall of Famer confirms he won’t make it to SmackDown for Hulk Hogan tribute

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 25, 2025 21:16 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Many WWE legends are reportedly heading to Friday Night SmackDown to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan. However, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently revealed he would not make it to the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71 due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was among the most popular and influential stars in the history of professional wrestling. The Stamford-based company is reportedly looking to honor The Hulkster's legacy tonight on SmackDown in the presence of several legends.

Earlier today, Eric Bischoff confirmed that he was also invited to the show. However, in his X/Twitter update, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he would not be on SmackDown in person. Bischoff added that he would be there in spirit, just like Hogan.

"I appreciate the invitation and wish I could be in Cleveland in time. But I will be there in spirit. And so will Hulk: WWE remembers Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Legendary wrestling journalist pays tribute to Hulk Hogan and his unmatched legacy

The Hulkster's passing has sent the world of professional wrestling into mourning, with several veterans paying tributes to the legend.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, veteran journalist Bill Apter spoke about Hogan's contribution to the world of professional wrestling. He recalled how the veteran transcended the business.

"Well, Hulk Hogan transcended the business. He was a megastar all over the world, not just in pro wrestling, but as a human character, a human cartoon almost. And they did a cartoon on him, of course, too. He became larger than life. The creation of Hulkamania and the way that he and Vince McMahon presented it to the public changed the way anyone watched pro wrestling at all, because it became sports entertainment. Celebrities wanted their picture taken with Hogan. He was everywhere. It wasn't just in wrestling. He became a celebrity along with major Hollywood celebrities. Again, he transcended the business," he said.
You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be captivating to witness WWE honor one of its biggest superstars tonight on SmackDown.

Ankit Verma

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
