WWE Hall of Famer confronted about recent controversial comments

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently confronted at the airport about some controversial comments he made.

Rick Steiner was called out for making transphobic comments directed at Impact Wrestling's Gisele Shaw. The incident occurred at WrestleCon and Steiner reportedly hurled insults at Gisele for being a trans wrestler.

The wrestling world came to Gisele's defense and denounced the remarks made by Steiner. A YouTuber caught up with Rick while he was at the airport with WWE legend Lex Luger.

YouTuber "Joy.Of.Everything" approached Rick Steiner at the airport and attempted to ask him about his comments. The YouTuber followed Rick around the airport for a while and continued to ask questions about the incident, but Steiner refused to comment.

Gisele Shaw shared her experience with Rick Steiner at WrestleCon and the Hall of Famer has been banned from the event.

Shaw was at an autograph signing at WrestleCon and heard someone making hateful comments but opted not to look to see who it was. Gisele returned to the area once again and noticed that it was Rick Steiner.

The 34-year-old was in shock as Steiner got louder and continued to disparage her in public. She took to Twitter to discuss the incident and added that she was disappointed in the reactions of those around her.

"Another disappointing part about this whole incident was that there were other wrestling legends who just sat there, turned their heads away, did not want to get involved, or stand up for what's right because it involved 'one of the boys'. Judging from that experience, it was more important for them to watch something wrong go down as supposed to standing up for someone who's been bullied and doing what's right," tweeted Gisele Shaw.

#InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. It saddens me to have to write this but I feel it must be shared. #InternationalTransgenderDayofVisibility https://t.co/XMrDMJTgGv

Rick Steiner's controversial comments have caused the WWE legend to be banned from WrestleCon for life and have likely offended many of his fans as well.

