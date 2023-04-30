WWE Hall of Famer didn’t know where he was going to be drafted ahead of the 2006 Draft

Kurt Angle disclosed that he didn't know where he was going to be drafted ahead of the 2006 WWE Draft.

The much-awaited WWE Draft commenced this past week on SmackDown. As expected Roman Reigns was the first pick for SmackDown while Cody Rhodes was RAW's first Draft pick.

The WWE Draft has gotten many fans and industry veterans discussing where each superstar will wind up. This year a couple of NXT Superstars were also eligible to be drafted and we have already seen Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn get drafted from NXT. If they seemed genuinely excited on television, that's because they were excited.

Speaking to Fightful Select, Kurt Angle opened up about the WWE Draft in 2006 when he was drafted to ECW before being drafted back to SmackDown. Angle revealed that he didn't know where he would land up before the draft took place.

"I didn’t know on any of the drafts. I didn’t know where I was going or what I was doing. I wasn’t told anything. It was just a surprise. You’re sitting there waiting and your name comes up. I think I got drafted in the first round for ECW and the second round for Smackdown and I didn’t know before hand that I was."

He continued:

"It was a surprise. I don’t know. I really don’t know how the fans reacted to it. You’re doing your job. It doesn’t matter where you go. You’re gonna continue to do it whether it’s WCW, WWE, ECW. Doesn’t really matter. As long as you’re working, you’re making a paycheck, that’s all you care about." [H/T Fightful Select]

What's next for the WWE Hall of Famer?

Kurt Angle is currently in the process of fixing up his body so that he can enjoy a pain-free retirement life. The Olympic Gold Medalist recently underwent back surgery and is already planning his next surgery.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he plans to undergo neck fusion surgery in 2024.

"The crazy thing is I haven't been able to really play with them the way I want to because I had my knees replaced and my back surgery. Before that, it was all bothering me. I was really messed up. My neck is messed up. Next is my neck surgery. I'm probably going to have fusion next year." [H/T Fightful]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Kurt Angle Says Neck Surgery Is 'Next' For Him: I'm Probably Going To Have Fusion Next Year dlvr.it/SmvtJq Kurt Angle Says Neck Surgery Is 'Next' For Him: I'm Probably Going To Have Fusion Next Year dlvr.it/SmvtJq

As the Draft continues, it will be interesting to see where each superstar will end up.

