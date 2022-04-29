"I don't think we would ever talk" - WWE Hall of Famer explains how he approached his matches with Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has explained how he would approach his matches against Ric Flair. According to The Hitman, he didn't need to plan anything before heading into a match against The Nature Boy.

Both Hart and Flair have achieved legendary status in professional wrestling. The two men have held world championships in WWE during their prime and could easily claim to be two of the greatest athletes of all time.

During his conversation with Ric Flair on the Wooooo Nation Uncensored Podcast, Hart claimed that both of them were capable of putting on a one-hour match without even interacting with one another beforehand. Hart said:

"I mean, I was a guy that like he said, was talking about Randy. You know, I could always go in the ring and call a match out there, I didn't need to plan anything, like zero. I would go out and do an hour match with Ric, I don't think we would ever talk, without talking to him before we went out and I could do that with Ric at any given time. At the same time, I was also, part of the Dynamite Kid, a different generation that was going a lot faster and doing a lot more intricate new high spots that weren't sort of the same ones." [0:45-1:18]

Ric Flair recently detailed his near-death experience from 2017

While speaking on The Pivot podcast, Ric Flair opened up about his major health issues, which also included kidney failure. He gave details of his near-death experience in 2017.

According to The Nature Boy, WWE had also prepared a video package in honor of him, as there was a minimal chance of Flair's survival. He said:

“31 days later, I woke up in the ICU. For 13 days I was on life support. I had no memory for six months. I could remember going forward, but I had no memory of the past. They wrote me off. I was operated on Monday morning. The WWE made a package because it was, like, a 5% chance that I would make it through it. It makes you re-evaluate everything."

After recovering from the health issues, Flair appeared in WWE in multiple roles. He played a crucial part in Batista vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The Nature Boy briefly managed Randy Orton in 2020 before the latter betrayed him.

After being involved in a short storyline with Lacey Evans and Charlotte, Ric Flair left the WWE in August 2021 after his release request was granted.

