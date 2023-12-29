WWE Hall of Famer explains why Ric Flair's depiction in recent movie is terrible (Exclusive)

WWE legend Ric Flair's portrayal in the recent movie 'The Iron Claw' has caught significant flak. Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed the topic while explaining the reason behind the failure to depict the legend.

The Iron Claw, starring Zac Efron in the main role of Kevin Von Erich, has received general praise from audiences for its execution. However, a particular scene with Aaron Dean Eisenberg in the role of Ric Flair has garnered a lot of criticism. The short scene shows Flair cutting a promo in a manner that is decidedly different than his original style.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long explained the reason behind it. He stated:

"Those people that did that are not wrestling people. You see what I mean. You could have Chavo (Guerrero) there and everybody in the world trying to coach 'em and carry 'em along. But if they haven't been a part of this, if this hasn't been a part of their lives, they don't have a clue... If it was wrestling people that had respect for our business then they would have found somebody that would surely been able to play the part of Ric Flair and sounded like him, looked like him." [3:49 onwards]

The WWE legend recently talked about his future in AEW

While Ric Flair originally came in to support Sting, it appears he will be with AEW even after the Icon retires.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic podcast, Flair stated that he was still open to managing his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, in AEW.

“I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time, we’ve been great friends. And the opportunity just presented itself, probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there a couple of years after Sting is gone too. I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law [Andrade El Idolo]. Obviously, I want to be a heel again somewhere,” Ric Flair said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

What the WWE legend will do next remains to be seen.