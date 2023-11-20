WWE Hall of Famer explains how Vince McMahon and The Undertaker put together infamous gimmick match

The Undertaker and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon are very close off-screen. The latter ultimately became the one to induct arguably his most successful creation into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

During The Phenom's career spanning across three decades, he got to step into the ring with Mr. McMahon several times. If that was not enough of a highlight, the two faced each other in a 'Buried Alive' match back in 2003. WWE Hall of Famer and industry legend Jim Ross was all praise for that peculiar bout.

Ahead of WWE's annual Thanksgiving event - Survivor Series - Jim Ross looked back at its 2003 edition. Speaking on Grilling JR, the legendary commentator explained why he thought the 'Buried Alive' contest was not only good on paper but also how the two performers made it special:

"It sounded good on paper," Jim Ross began. "How was it going to be executed is the next question. It actually exceeded expectations in my view, because of the surroundings and the whole... the dirt, the grave, the hole in the ground, using shovels, and all these things... It was quite the spectacle, to say the least."

The legendary commentator also added:

"There's only so much you can do in that environment, and I think those guys did just about as much and all they could to make it successful." [From 1:05:6 to 1:05:42]

The aforementioned contest was also notable for being the final match of The Undertaker's original run as The American Bada**. After losing to the former WWE Chairman owing to Kane's interference, he reverted to his Deadman persona.

Dropping the biker character, he returned to WWE TV at WrestleMania 20 to soundly defeat his on-screen brother. Jim Ross also spoke recently about Survivor Series losing its value over the years. Read more here.

Vince McMahon is not a grudge holder when it comes to business in WWE, reveals The Undertaker

According to the Hall of Famer, one of the key skills he picked up from his former employer was that Vince McMahon was able to let things go with someone who may have wronged him in the past.

That is, if the business can do better with the involvement of that particular individual, McMahon is game to move on. The Undertaker told Sportskeeda's Bill Apter during an exclusive interview:

"Vince has always had the uncanny ability, no matter if he had been wronged or if someone kinda scr*wed him over, if Vince thinks that there is a potential for them to make the product better, he [will] let bygones be bygones and would bring somebody back in, which I didn't have that same quality for a very long time. I would hold a grudge. Not so much anymore, I've kinda grown and learned from the man, but his work ethic has never changed from day one to now."

