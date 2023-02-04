WWE Hall of Famer feels Sami Zayn's character could use one major change

WWE legend Eric Bischoff believes that former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn should turn heel rather than being a babyface.

Sami Zayn has been a fan favorite since he joined The Bloodline and made their storyline more impactful and cinematic. From gaining Jey Uso's trust to finally being accepted by Reigns' family at Survivor Series WarGames to ultimately betraying The Bloodline at Royal Rumble 2023, the former Honorary Uce has been on a rollercoaster ride.

According to Eric Bischoff on the latest After 83 Weeks podcast, everyone predicted that Sami would eventually abandon Roman Reigns. Despite the overwhelmingly positive response the 38-year-old star received after last Saturday night's Royal Rumble, the veteran does not consider Zayn a babyface.

"To see him just so flawlessly as a character work himself in a way that makes him one of the more interesting things in that entourage. I just dig it... I can see him being a great heel, not a babyface. But do I think people look at him that way internally? I'm not sure, but I don't think it matters. His career has been made over the last couple of months," Bischoff added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Zayn is regarded as such by Bischoff because he is constantly thinking and creating, which makes him a handful. However, the WWE legend recalled when not everyone was eager to collaborate with the 38-year-old.

Eric Bischoff praises Sami Zayn's character work on WWE programming

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that Zayn has finally shed the utility player label, which seemed to follow him despite his obvious talent.

Following Rumble, Eric Bischoff lavished praise on Zayn for his character work:

"I like Sami Zayn a lot. The great thing about a really fast horse is you can slow a fast horse down. But when you got a slow horse, you can't make it run fast," Bischoff said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Following the chaotic ambush on Reigns on tonight's SmackDown, the champion accepted Zayn's title challenge and said they would face off at the upcoming Elimination Chamber.

WWE @WWE



The Tribal Chief



Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber ...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? At #WWEChamber...The Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against @SamiZayn! Who will leave Montreal as the CHAMPION? https://t.co/mLMHBR6MgF

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn has now been officially confirmed.

What did you think of Eric Bischoff's comments on Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 7928 votes