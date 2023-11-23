WWE Hall of Famer gives high praise to The Usos

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared some high praise for The Usos as a tag team.

The Usos were once a dominant force in WWE, but issues within The Bloodline caused them to break apart. Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in August, but the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship wasn't the only thing on the line during the match.

Reigns also put his spot as The Tribal Chief of The Bloodline on the line in the match, and Jey seemed to have the match in control before his brother betrayed him. Jimmy Uso's interference cost his brother the match, and as a result, Jey decided to make the jump to RAW to avoid more issues with The Bloodline.

Bully Ray of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz took to social media today to praise The Usos. The veteran claimed that the brothers were the greatest working tag team on the planet today.

"The @WWEUsos are the greatest working tag team on the planet. Sincerely, One half of the greatest tag team on the planet," he wrote.

WWE legend Rikishi reveals advice he gave to The Usos

Rikishi recently shared the advice he gave to The Usos earlier in their careers.

The legend is the father to WWE stars Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Solo Sikoa has started to emerge as a threat on SmackDown following his dominant victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel earlier this month. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Rikishi disclosed the advice he gave to Jimmy and Jey Uso back in the day.

"Just to be careful out there. Go out there and perform. Do what you were taught and be safe and stay professional. Win the crowd. Get out there and do what you trained for." [1:40 – 1:53]

The Bloodline was once the most powerful faction, but that is no longer the case. However, Jey Uso shared an interesting post this week reminiscing on his time in the faction and noted it was "When times were good." Only time will tell if Jey Uso eventually finds himself back in The Bloodline down the line.

