WWE Hall of Famer Lita shares heartwarming update; adds new member to her family

WWE legend Lita has shared that she has added a new member to her family in a heartwarming update today on social media.

She has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. At the Show of Shows Lita teamed up with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL.

The former Women's Champion took to social media recently to share that she has added a new family member. She said that she has adopted a dog and you can check out the video of her Instagram story by clicking here or below.

Lita shares a heartwarming post on her IG story.

WWE veteran Teddy Long was impressed by Lita's performance at WrestleMania 39

Teddy Long had nothing but kind words to say about the veteran following her match last year at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former WWE authority figure Teddy Long praised the six-woman tag team match between Lita, Becky Lynch, and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL. He noted that Lita is a phenomenal worker and can do everything inside the squared circle.

"Yes, I got a chance to see her (Trish Stratus) and also Lita too, man! Lita is a phenomenal worker, man. You all speaking about how great that match was, right? You got some legends in that. You got Trish and Lita in there. You know Lita comes from the hardcore school. She will do it all you know. How can you not have a great match when you got people in there that can lead you and carry you," said Teddy Long. [From 08:40 - 09:02]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

The 49-year-old has provided wrestling fans with countless memories over the years and proved that she could still go in the ring the last time fans saw her. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever decides to return to WWE for one more run sometime in the future.

