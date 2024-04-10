Popular WWE legend teases return following WrestleMania

WrestleMania XL Week has come and gone, with new WWE Hall of Famers inducted and new champions crowned. A certain legend has seemingly teased a return to action ahead of their 49th birthday.

Lita's star first began to rise in 1999 while with ECW after two years on the indies. She then joined WWE in July 1999 and competed until her retirement at the 2006 Survivor Series event. The four-time Women's Champion has been making occasional appearances for WWE since late 2007 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. Lita most recently worked a program with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

The Queen of Xtreme took to her Instagram Stories today to post a photo from the F45 Training Center in Decatur, Georgia. Lita seemingly teased a return to training for a potential in-ring comeback.

"Back at it....," Lita wrote.

Lita's last match came at WrestleMania 39, where she teamed with Lynch and Stratus to defeat Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. She and Lynch were set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship days later on RAW, but Lita was attacked backstage, and that led to Stratus replacing her.

Stratus was pinned to force Lita and Lynch to drop the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, while Stratus turned heel on Lynch.

Becky Lynch still quiet after WWE WrestleMania XL loss

Night One of WrestleMania XL saw Rhea Ripley defeat Becky Lynch to retain the WWE Women's World Championship. The 17-minute opening match ended with a pinfall.

The Man has been quiet on social media following Saturday's loss. However, The Eradicator has not kept quiet as she tweeted a photo to tout her pin on Lynch.

"ALWAYS ON TOP! #WrestleManiaXL," Rhea Ripley wrote with the photo below.

The Judgment Day had a big weekend in addition to Mami's successful title defense. Finn Balor and Damian Priest dropped the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team titles to Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under, but Priest later cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre.

