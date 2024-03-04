WWE Hall of Famer makes controversial comments about Vince McMahon

A WWE Hall of Famer has made a very controversial remark about Vince McMahon following his resignation from TKO Group Holdings.

The former WWE CEO stepped down from the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024 after a lawsuit filed by a former employee came to light. Janel Grant has accused Vince McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis of sex trafficking during her time with the company.

Sunny (Tammy Sytch) is currently serving time behind bars for causing the death of a man while driving under the influence in 2022. She was recently interviewed on BirdCallsLive while in prison and she made an interesting comment about Mr. McMahon. She claimed that the victim looked like his daughter as seen in her comment below.

"He is looking at federal charges now so who knows what’s going to happen with that…I was floored. That dirty old man. (laughs) He is almost 80. I am surprised he can still get it up at 80…Never once was he out of line with me. You know what I do find weird about this girl who is in the news now? Doesn’t she look a hell of a lot like his daughter Stephanie?” [H/T: Ringside News]

Bill Apter says Vince McMahon can't be erased from WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that Vince McMahon cannot be erased from the company due to how many amazing moments he was a part of.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter stated that it would be impossible to erase McMahon from WWE's history if the allegations are indeed proven to be true. He added that Mr. McMahon was the best heel character he has ever seen in professional wrestling.

"I mean, you can't, you can't, you won't be able to erase him. A lot of people, and I am one of them, thank the whole NWO era for McMahon coming up with this whole Attitude Era thing that started beating 'em. This is amazing. The genius of him to help create this thing, and Austin was perfect. Vince McMahon was the best character heel I have ever seen. From the Bret Hart Shawn Michaels scr*wjob, all the way forward." [37:02 onwards]

Vince McMahon has vowed to defend himself against the allegations against him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 78-year-old moving forward.

