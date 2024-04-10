WWE Hall of Famer makes huge announcement ahead of NXT

A WWE Hall of Famer has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of NXT. It will be the first episode of NXT following Stand & Deliver event. The veteran who made the announcement is Shawn Michaels.

Stand & Deliver aired during WrestleMania weekend in a packed Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the new NXT Women's Championship and made a surprising appearance last night on RAW. Trick Williams finally got revenge on Carmelo Hayes and defeated him in the main event.

Ahead of tonight's show, Shawn Michaels shared a video on his official X account. The Heartbreak Kid noted that over 16,000 fans attended NXT Stand & Deliver and the company has entered a new era.

"Coming off of a huge blockbuster weekend for the WWE and sometimes what might get lost in the shuffle is NXT, and obviously I cannot allow that to happen. So, NXT, I have to say I am very honored and proud to say that we set an all time attendance record. 16,545 people in that building. Huge to kickoff WrestleMania weekend, thrilled about everything that has been going on," said Shawn Michaels.

He continued:

"Everybody as you heard last night talking about a new era in the WWE, and that is in fact a true statement. It is a new era, a new time, and in NXT, we've got a lot more coming down the road. So, get ready, buckle up, because we are only getting started." [From 00:03 - 00:44]

Former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria names WWE dream opponents

Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to become NXT Women's Champion last year and had an impressive title reign. However, Roxanne Perez got the better of her at Stand & Deliver and became the new champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam, Valkyria revealed her dream opponents in WWE. She named Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair as stars she would like to battle when she reaches the main roster.

"Becky, Rhea, Charlotte, Bayley," Valkyria said. "Any of those would be incredible." [1:21 – 1:26]

Roxanne Perez and Ilja Dragunov appeared on last night's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see if any more NXT stars appear on SmackDown on Friday night.

