WWE Hall of Famer makes major claim about Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has been one of the top stars on the developmental brand since his debut. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made a major claim about the former NXT Champion.

The 26-year-old put forth an impressive performance during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match as he eliminated Finn Balor, Jimmy Uso, Ivar, and Omos before getting eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. Breakker subsequently made a few appearances on the main roster before joining the SmackDown roster. One-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, however, is still an integral part of the white and gold brand.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he wants to see Bron Breakker on NXT. However, at the same time, he believes that the second-generation superstar is ready for the main roster:

"Man, I’d love to see him stay in NXT for a little while longer, but like you said, I feel like he’s ready for the main roster as well. It’s kind of torn between the two. But I do feel like he’s main-roster ready, but the work that he’s doing in NXT right now is some of his best work, it really is," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer further praised Breakker for his impressive in-ring work:

"His comfort level right now, he seems like he is so comfortable performing in the middle of that ring and going out there and doing the stuff off the top rope, Frankensteiners, and whatnot. I’m like, man, this kid is evolving. He’s maturing right before our very eyes. So would I want to see him stay? Of course. But would I be sad to see him go? Of course not. These guys, they gotta shine. They gotta move on." [h/t Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Booker T shares his thoughts on Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's recent title defense

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Tony D'Angelo and Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo to become NXT Tag Team Champions. The Wolf Dogs recently defended their titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom at NXT Stand and Deliver.

During the same podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on the championship match at the premium live event. The former World Champion seemed highly impressed with the talent involved as he praised all four superstars:

"Nathan Frazer and Axiom, they brought it, man. They brought it. They didn’t look out of place at all. These guys definitely truly looked like they belonged in that ring. Baron Corbin, I feel like he's doing some of his best work. Then, to add Bron Breakker to that mix, someone who’s already been drafted to the main roster but is still patient enough to want to finish this thing and finish it properly. So what a match," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

The Wolf Dogs are currently dominating the NXT tag team division. It remains to be seen which team will step up to stop them.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here