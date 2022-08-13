WWE Hall of Famer defends Sasha Banks against a fan

Former WWE Champion Mark Henry said fans shouldn't see Sasha Banks if they don't like her attitude.

After walking out of WWE months ago due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi made an appearance on C2E2 2022. However, The Boss garnered some heat after it was reported that fans were told to keep their distance from the talent.

An example of this is when a fan said Sasha would stand beside her friends but not towards those who paid $130 for a photo. They continued that the former WWE title holder wouldn't exist if it weren't for her supporters.

This was quickly responded to by Mark Henry. He said that their statements weren't true and that if they had problems, they should not see her. He also remarked that even if they disliked Banks, her talent was undeniable.

"Not true sir. The athlete would be the athlete, if you don’t like her an (and) think she’s arrogant don’t go see her its that simple you cannot deny talent though." tweeted Mark Henry.

Sasha Banks was caught in a recent drama with a WWE NXT Superstar

Even though Banks has not been in the spotlight for a while, it looks like she still has to deal with some company drama on top of fans criticizing her.

Amari Miller, who became a regular in NXT, was under the unwanted spotlight when she congratulated Ember Moon for being the first African American NXT Women's Champion and said she wanted to become the second.

Fans quickly noted how Sasha won the title in 2014. Miller responded that the former NXT Women's Champion didn't count since she was German. Following this response, her account was deleted but reactivated not long after to issue an apology.

"I didn’t mean bad intentions with what I had said but I do want to apologize. I meant something super well and it came across horribly. I want to sincerely apologize to everyone. I also have to understand that posting on a social media platform can sound one way to me," read Amari Miller's tweet.

Despite not being an active competitor at the moment, it looks like the former RAW Women's Champion can't catch a break. Still, with athletes and fans by her side, it looks like Sasha Banks will do just fine.

