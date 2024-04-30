WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sends message to Cody Rhodes ahead of RAW

WWE legend Mick Foley has sent a heartwarming message to Cody Rhodes ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. Rhodes is now officially on WWE SmackDown after 'finishing his story' at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of The Show of Shows to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. He will defend the title against AJ Styles this Saturday at Backlash in France. Mick Foley took to his Instagram today to share that he recently visited the Rhodes family.

Foley noted that he wore Dusty Rhodes' famous fur coat during the visit and said he thoroughly enjoyed being hosted by the family. He also wished the 38-year-old well in his title reign.

"STYLIN & PROFILIN'. It just does not get much better than hanging out with WWE Champion @americannightmarecody in the Rhodes home, wearing the fur coat his father Dusty made famous 40 years ago. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Cody and his family, and wish him the very best on this championship run! Have a nice day," he wrote.

Former WWE writer points out issue with Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania XL

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has taken the company to task for not having a solid plan in place for Cody Rhodes following his victory at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Vince Russo noted that Rhodes cannot lose the title to a heel after spending so long trying to finish his story. He said the company should have had a strong babyface to go after Cody Rhodes following his title win earlier this month.

"Here's the only thing you could do if you are them. And bro, they have made so many mistakes that they don't have the luxury of doing these things. Here is the only thing you could do. The fact that he was finishing the story for a year, a year, a year, there ain't no heel that's gonna beat him. The only thing you could hang your hat on is, if there's a strong babyface, and you can create like the question, 'Okay we know, we are pretty sure Cody is not gonna lose, but how are they going to get out of this?' But they don't even have a strong babyface bro to do that with," said Russo. [From 12:13 - 12:57]

Mick Foley was planning on having one final match when he turned 60 but canceled those plans after suffering a concussion. It will be interesting to see how long Cody Rhodes can hold onto the Undisputed WWE Championship after spending so long trying to capture it.