WWE Hall of Famer names herself on her own Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling

Former seven-time women's champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has placed herself on the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling.

On the April 10th episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch and Stratus handed the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Lita was supposed to compete in the bout, but she was attacked backstage by an unnamed superstar. Morgan defeated Stratus to claim the tag team titles.

Trish turned heel and attacked The Man following the contest. On this week's edition of RAW, the Hall of Famer revealed that she was also the one who attacked Lita.

During the same promo, Trish Stratus claimed sole responsibility for the company's women's revolution and stated that Becky Lynch didn't respect her. She noted that she is not Lynch's pal and will never be a sidekick. The Hall of Famer declared herself the best of all time and said that she has returned to ensure that no one forgets it.

Recently, WWE on FOX took to Twitter to ask who deserved a place on the Mount Rushmore of Women's Superstars. The 47-year-old stuck to her heel character and named herself – and only herself – for the list.

"1. Me 2. Me 3. Me 4. Me #MountTrishmore," Stratus wrote.

Otis got into problems for attempting to touch WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Growing up, WWE RAW Superstar Otis was a big fan of Trish Stratus. In his earlier years, the 31-year-old admitted to having a crush on the Diva of the Decade.

Otis was apprehended at a WWE event over his feelings for his current RAW co-worker. During Stratus' entrance, the then-fifth-grader became very excited and dashed towards the barrier to smack her hand.

However, because Otis was so large even as a teenager, a security guard seemingly mistook him for an adult and tackled him to keep him from approaching the seven-time Women's Champion.

The Alpha Academy member described the incident in an interview with Digital Spy in 2020. When the company realized the security guard's mistake, they awarded Otis complimentary tickets to the following event.

"So yeah, I made a sacrifice, got speared, but after that spear from the guard we got first row tickets. So it all happened for a reason," Otis said.

The contest between Stratus and Lynch will almost certainly generate a lot of interest in the upcoming Backlash premium live event. Only time will tell how Lita will exact her vengeance on Trish in the future.

