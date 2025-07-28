WWE Hall of Famer pulls off heartwarmingly insane real-life feat; Natalya sends emotional message

A WWE Hall of Famer made a heartwarming gesture at an annual event for his community. The legend's charity work prompted a reaction from Natalya, who delivered an emotional message on social media.

Titus O'Neil was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 as the recipient of the Warrior Award. O'Neil's charitable work for the community has been a staple for the former 24/7 Champion and current ambassador for the company.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Natalya shared that O'Neil and his family foundation handed out 30,000 packed bags to children in the Tampa Bay area for the upcoming school year.

"Talk about giving back... @titusoneilwwe @bfftampa donated over 30,000 supplies to kids in need for back to school. This is amazing. ... Incredible work, Titus," Natalya wrote.

Natalya shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo via: @natbynature on IG)

According to FOX 13 Tampa Bay, the event was called Back-to-School Bash and was held at Raymond James Stadium. It was hosted by the Bullard Family Foundation, led by Titus O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard.

It was the eighth annual Back-to-School Bash, a tradition that began in 2017 as a way for the wrestling legend to give back to his community.

WWE star Titus O'Neil explains his Back-to-School Bash event

Speaking to Spectrum Bay News 9 at his Back-to-School Bash event, Titus O'Neil explained why it was important to bring the community together. O'Neil pointed to how people believed in him when he had nothing, and now he's a well-known WWE Superstar and ambassador.

"I tell people all the time you know, people invested in me when they had nothing to gain in return - in their mind, they had nothing to gain in return. But so many other people have gotten a return of the investment they gave me and I’m able to present that to other people. If we can duplicate that, we create a domino effect," O'Neil said.

In addition to giving out 30,000 backpacks and school supplies, haircuts and dental care were also offered to children. Due to the foundation's partnership with AdventHealth, parents and other family members were also given medical services.

