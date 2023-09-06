WWE Hall of Famer reacts to major title match set for next week on NXT featuring multi-time World Champion

WWE NXT aired its latest episode on Tuesday. The show had some great action, and the matches featured on it had major implications for the brand going forward. There was also a significant announcement about next week's show.

In the opening match of the night, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defended her title against Kiana James. The champion pinned the challenger after poking her in the eyes while the referee was distracted. Stratton continued her successful run as champion after hitting a moonsault.

Former RAW and Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made an appearance on the show on the titantron. The Man challenged the 24-year-old to a title match next week after the company had been hinting at a feud between the two on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Many were elated at the announcement of the blockbuster match on NXT, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. You can see the six-time World Champion's reaction below.

"Oh yeaaaahhhhh," wrote Booker T.

Becky Lynch is looking to complete her resume with WWE NXT title win

Becky challenges Stratton for the title

The interaction between the two upcoming opponents started after Tiffany called the Irish star a former NXT women's champion. While the 36-year-old was a major figure in the Women's division's initial resurgence, she failed to capture the NXT Women's title before moving to the main roster.

She is the only member of the four horsewomen from NXT who wasn't world champion of the brand. Her younger competitor called her irrelevant, and The Man hinted at wanting to take the NXT Women's title from her. After her feud ended with Trish at Payback, many expected her to challenge for a title. The speculation was confirmed when she made an appearance on the Titantron on Tuesday night.

