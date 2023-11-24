WWE Hall of Famer recalls incident that shed light on Eddie Guerrero's real-life personality (Exclusive)

Despite being a heel for most of his career, WWE legend Eddie Guerrero apparently had a much different personality in real life, according to Hall of Famer Teddy Long.

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most fondly remembered names in the history of the pro wrestling business. Despite his career being cut short by his untimely death, Guerrero left a mark on the industry with his work. He was later posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for all his contributions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long recalled a moment with Eddie backstage, which was quite indicative of his good nature.

"Man I had so many great times with Eddie. H*ll of a nice guy man. I might have told you this story one time, I remember him and Rey was in a tag match and they come back from the ring. It was just something minor and I said something to Eddie about it. Hey that first spot that you guys did, you could've done a little bit of something," said Long.

The former general manager continued:

"I am just carrying on a conversation. But he took that serious man, 'Oh god Teddy, thanks thanks, I was thinking about that.' (...) They don't come like him, they don't make 'em like him, that's all I can tell you." [0.33 onwards]

Eddie Guerrero apparently did not have a great start in WWE, according to Dave Meltzer

While Eddie Guerrero became a household name during the course of his career, his first match in WWE apparently did not go as planned.

Speaking on an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer recalled Eddie getting injured in the match, which led to a few changes in his future plans.

"In WWE, when he first started out, one of his first matches there, he [injured his elbow] on the Frog Splash on Road Dogg and it messed up some plans, so he got started on a bad foot in a lot of ways."

Eddie Guerrero is still remembered fondly in the pro wrestling business, with many superstars still paying tribute to him frequently.

