WWE Hall of Famer refuses to comment on Money in the Bank, later admits Seth Rollins is not going to win (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer was recently asked for his thoughts on the upcoming Money in the Bank event. He surprisingly refused to comment at first, but later made it clear that he believed Seth Rollins would not be the victor.

The men's Money in the Bank match will feature Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano. Any of the six could emerge victorious given their individual skill sets. However, Teddy Long does not really want to predict a winner because he feels he doesn't know them well enough.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"I have no comment. A lot of these guys in here are brand new, and I really didn't have a chance to keep up with 'em, you know. So I would rather not say something wrong and be wrong, so I have no comment." [3:33 onwards]

When asked about Seth Rollins, he said:

"No. No, I wouldn't go with him. It would be somebody else." [3:52 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Bill Apter has made his pick for the WWE Money in the Bank match

According to Bill Apter, Penta has a good chance of winning the match, considering how he has been built up by the company over the last few weeks.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist stated that Penta was being crafted as a legend in the industry. He said:

"I think the end of it is gonna be El Grande Americano and Penta, up at the top of the ladder. You know they, they really have been trying to make Penta into this incredible legend that the broadcasters are talking about and all that. I think Penta is going to win it, with a big battle with Senor Americano at the end." [3:06 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line in WWE.

