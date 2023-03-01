WWE Hall of Famer reveals condition that would force her to return to the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Nora Kristina Benshoof, better known as Molly Holly, does not desire a return to the ring as she feels content with her television career.

The 45-year-old star was one of the rare female talents during the early days of the Stamford-based promotion, when the company used the "divas" more as eye candy than actual wrestlers.

Molly Holly was recognized for her in-ring work. It was superstars like her that inspired and helped usher in a new era for women in the industry to raise the bar for quality work and better opportunities. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, she revealed what it would take for her to return to the ring:

"I always say, 'if the price is right,'" Holly laughed. "No, I feel very complete in my television career. I feel I've accomplished everything I've wanted to. I don't think there is anything I could do now that would be better than what I did when I was in my 20s. Some people are born to be a star and have show business in their blood, I really don't. I love being backstage. I don't feel the urge to be on TV." [H/T: Fightful]

You can read more about how a WWE Hall of Famer saved Bayley's career during her early days with the company.

Molly Holly on her last WWE match at the previous year's Royal Rumble

The former Women's Champion entered the 2022 Royal Rumble at #27 and brought back her "Mighty Molly" gimmick for the bout, lasting 30 seconds in the match before being eliminated by Nikki Cross, who at the time was "almost a Superhero."

Holly recalled the opportunity as a rough experience owing to her age and physical condition, while crediting the WWE RAW star as a safe worker.

"I did agree to get beat up by Nikki ASH at the Rumble last year. However, just those 30 seconds of action hurt so bad. She did everything very safe, it wasn't her skill level, it was just I'm not conditioned to that. I got back to my hotel and felt I was in a car accident, just sitting on my bed and not knowing what day of the week it was. It was rough. Although I will do it if the circumstances are right, and I joke that if I the payout is right, but really, I just prefer not to be on camera." [H/T: Fightful]

ᴛᴀʏ  @moodsofaquarius What is your honest opinion about Molly Holly? What is your honest opinion about Molly Holly? https://t.co/7M34AbW3X9

Molly Holly currently works as a producer in WWE, making a few appearances on television when needed. Last November, she appeared on NXT to help pick participants for the Iron Survivor Challenge match.

Legends Trish Stratus and Lita resurfaced on WWE TV recently, with the latter even winning the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch on RAW this week. Another Hall of Famer has called out Rhea Ripley for a retirement match.

Which female legend would you like to see back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes