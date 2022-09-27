"He got kicked in the face by Goldberg" - WWE legend explains why he never got in the ring with Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed never facing Bret Hart during his illustrious career.

Angle was a legend inside the ring as he raked up a lot of accolades with WWE. The Olympic gold medalist is a Grand Slam Champion and won the world title four times. Despite facing a number of high-profile opponents in the ring, Angle did not have the opportunity to go one-on-one against Bret The Hitman Hart.

Speaking on Inside the Ropes, Angle revealed that he wanted to get inside the squared circle with The Hitman and that he watched old footage of the legendary wrestler.

"When I started in the business, I had my eyes set on Bret from the beginning. He drew my attention. Watching old footage of him like WrestleMania, his Iron Man match with Shawn Michaels and all the matches that he had, he was the guy I always wanted to face. I always wanted to get in the ring with Bret Hart."[1:50 - 02:14]

However, the Olympic gold medalist's wishes did not come to fruition as the Hall of Famer had already left the company when Angle arrived in WWE. He added that Hart having a concussion during a match against Goldberg put a dent in his chances of facing The Hitman.

"Unfortunately, when I got to WWE, Bret [Hart] had just left and went to WCW. He signed a big deal down there and then he got kicked in the face by Goldberg unfortunately. He ended up with a concussion and it cost him his career. On top of that, he ends up having a stroke the following year." [2:16 - 02:34]

Kurt Angle names three WWE Superstars he'd come out of retirement to face

Kurt Angle recently joined The Wrassingh Show and revealed that he would consider coming out of retirement to face a few current stars in the company. He said that he retired because he's not the same athlete he used to be and that would influence his selections.

The 53-year-old stated that he would still like to have a match against John Cena. Angle also named Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns as potential opponents because they could carry him through the match.

Several legends have decided to get back into the ring for one more match. It will be interesting to see if Kurt Angle ever opts to return. His final match for the promotion came as a loss to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35.

Would you like to see Kurt Angle appear on WWE television more often? Do you think he should return to the ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

