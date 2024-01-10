WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi makes major announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has made a major announcement today on social media.

The wrestling veteran had a very successful career as a WWE Superstar back in the day. He signed with the promotion in 1992 and had a 12-year stint in the company before being let go on July 16, 2004.

He remained active in the independent circuit for 15 years before hanging up his wrestling boots for good in 2019. The legend took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2015 and has also recently welcomed a granddaughter to his family.

The 58-year-old took to his Instagram account today to make a major announcement. He is launching a podcast called "Off The Top" and noted that it will be available soon:

"I’m BACK @rikishifatu.offthetop drops soon !! Stay tuned .. #rikishifatu #Offthetop #podcast #wrestling #wwe #Hiphop," he wrote.

Rikishi on returning to WWE to help The Bloodline

Rikishi is the father to The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life, and has commented on whether or not he would return to the promotion to help The Bloodline faction.

The heel group is not as strong as it used to be, as both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso exited the group in 2023. Sami Zayn made the bold decision to disobey Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023 instead of continuing to inflict punishment on Kevin Owens. He was kicked out of the group and Roman Reigns defeated The Great Liberator to retain the title the following month at Elimination 2023 in front of his hometown fans in Montreal.

Jey Uso opted to leave the group after Jimmy Uso betrayed him at SummerSlam 2023 and helped The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Main Event Jey has since become a popular singles star on RAW.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran was asked about possibly returning to the company to assist The Bloodline. The former Intercontinental Champion dodged the question, but added that he cannot say anything "until the time is right:"

"Well, I'd have to go [presses finger to lips]," Rikishi said. "I'd have to go silent on that." [2:44 – 2:52]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024. It will be interesting to see what would happen to The Bloodline if Roman Reigns were no longer the champion.

Would you like to see Hall of Famer return to the company to help The Bloodline this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.