Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam thinks it's time for top WWE heel to shine 

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently commented on Theory winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

The Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match originally featured seven competitors, including former WWE Champions Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus. Theory was added to the mix at the last minute by WWE official Adam Pearce and went on to win the whole thing.

Appearing on Extraaa Dhamaal, Rob Van Dam discussed the 24-year-old star's victory, stating that he was an organic choice because it was his time to shine:

"Well, you know, I think if bets were placed, a lot of people [would] know that this is Theory's moment to shine. It seems like a lot of attention is on him, it seems like he's really earning that spotlight right now. So as far as that goes, it's kind of organic that he would end up winning even though there were a lot of surprises to get there. It's a good moment," Rob Van Dam said. (05:37-06:15)

Theory walked into Money in the Bank as the United States Champion as he defended his title against Bobby Lashley. Despite putting in an incredible performance, the champion tapped out to the Hurt Lock as The All Mighty went on to capture the US Title for the third time in his career.

Theory broke multiple WWE records at Money in the Bank

Theory became the youngest Money In The Bank contract winner at 24 surpassing Alexa Bliss, who won it when she was 26. He also became the first superstar to win the Money in the Bank contract and lose a championship on the same night.

Theory's addition to the ladder match garnered mixed reactions from the WWE Universe. RVD was asked about how his addition to the bout was unfair to the other superstars, who had to earn their way into the match to which the WWE Hall of Famer had the following response:

"I can't argue with you there, but you know, in this position and perspective, it's not about the journey, it's more about the destination and he got there." (06:31-06:48)

It would be interesting to see how things turn out for Theory and if he has any interaction with The Bloodline in the near future, as Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

