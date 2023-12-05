WWE Hall of Famer's heartfelt message to Umaga

A WWE Hall of Famer recently sent a heartfelt message to Umaga on his fourteenth death anniversary. The name in question is wrestling legend, Bully Ray.

Edward Smith Fatu was the wrestler playing the character of Umaga, who was introduced in WWE in 2006. The dominant Samoan had a winning streak of 34 matches that was ended by John Cena in 2007. The former Intercontinental Champion was released from his contract in June 2009 following a second violation of the company's wellness policy.

Nearly six months after his release, Umaga suffered a cardiac arrest on December 4, 2009. The paramedics were able to restart his heart before the Samoan suffered another heart attack and was pronounced dead at the age of 36.

On the fourteenth death anniversary of Umaga, Bully Ray took to his Twitter account to share a heartfelt message for his old friend. The 52-year-old shared an old picture of himself alongside the late superstar. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also penned down a heartwarming note for the Samoan:

"In my opinion, the greatest Samoan worker of all time. RIP my brother. Miss you. Love you.🤟 #EddieFatu," he wrote.

You can check Bully Ray's tweet below:

Former WWE Superstar Maven explains why one should never share a room with Samoans

Maven was part of the WWE roster from 2001 to 2005. During this time, Umaga was fighting under the ring name Jamal alongside his cousin, Rosey, as part of a tag team named 3-Minute Warning.

In a video on his channel, Maven shared his experience while sharing a room with the two Samoan wrestlers to save the hotel bill. The former WWE Superstar could not sleep due to loud snoring by the two. He believed those were the loudest snores he had ever heard. Maven further stated that you should not share a room with a Samoan:

"If you're getting one room, you're cutting your hotel bill for the week in half. I tried it one night. I ended up having to split a room with Umaga and with Rosey from 3-Minute Warning. I learned very quickly, and this was the only night I learned... you do not, and I repeat, you do not room with Samoans. They literally were the loudest snores I have ever heard in my entire life. I thought they were yelling. I took a pillow and I went down, and I put a pillow in a pool chair, and I laid back, and I tried to sleep on a pool chair... they were snoring that loud," Maven said.

