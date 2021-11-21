5-time WWE Champion says Rob Van Dam was a "stiff son of a gun" in the ring

Rob Van Dam will go down in WWE history as one of the most innovative wrestlers of all time, but he even had a reputation for being stiff in the ring.

During the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle spoke about RVD's in-ring capabilities and revealed that wrestling the former ECW champion was quite an intense experience.

Kurt Angle considered himself a stiff worker and went on to praise RVD's well-rounded skillset in the squared circle. The Olympic gold medalist was impressed by how RVD, despite his size, turned out to be one of the greatest high-flyers ever:

"He was great. You know, he was a stiff son of a gun. So am I! Stiff as hell! But Rob was great. His skill set, what he was able to do. He was a high-flyer, and at that size, that's really impressive."

Fans clung to Rob: Kurt Angle on RVD's rise in WWE in 2001

The most recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show focussed on the Survivor Series 2001 event, and RVD was one of the fastest rising stars at the time.

Kurt Angle recalled that RVD had gained so much momentum within a short span that WWE had no option but to involve him in its top storylines:

"RVD was getting so much momentum, it didn't matter if he was a heel or a face, he was with The Alliance, but fans clung to Rob; they loved him. There was no stopping him; they had to put him in the main event with us because he was getting so hot."

RVD recently married Katie Forbes in a private ceremony in Las Vegas, and the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he still has more matches left in the gas tank.

The 50-year-old wrestler is nearing the end of his in-ring career, and expressed his desire to have his final match in WWE. But will WWE be willing to get the veteran back for one last run?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Abhinav Singh