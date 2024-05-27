WWE Hall of Famer says something is missing with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring to win the WWE Women's World Championship. Following the show, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on both women's contrasting characters.

In recent weeks, Morgan has established herself as one of the top heels in the RAW women's division. While Lynch has performed as a villain in the past, she has worked as a babyface since 2022.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks show that Lynch's on-screen persona is more believable than Morgan's at this stage:

"There's something missing with Liv. I don't know what it is. She's obviously a gorgeous woman. She's in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There's just something missing. And what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There's just an inherent natural authentic charisma [in Becky Lynch] that isn't forced. It isn't a gimmick. It's just something in her." [8:48 – 9:21]

Trending

Morgan beat Lynch thanks to the accidental assistance of Dominik Mysterio, a close ally of her rival, Rhea Ripley. Mysterio threw a steel chair into the ring, seemingly to help Lynch defeat Morgan. However, the latter used the weapon instead to secure the win.

Eric Bischoff compares Liv Morgan to Lex Luger

In the 1980s and 1990s, Lex Luger was one of the biggest names in wrestling. He was once known in WWE as The Narcissist, a character that only cared about himself and how he looked in a mirror.

Eric Bischoff thinks Liv Morgan's gimmick is similar to what Luger portrayed. The former WCW executive also further explained why her persona does not resonate with him:

"The way Liv is presenting her character, and she comes out, she looks like she's auditioning for the cover of Vogue, right?" Bischoff continued. "And it's cool. I get it. She thinks a lot of herself. She's a heel. She's in love with herself. She's like a female version, I guess, of Lex Luger back in the day, right? The Narcissist. But it's not believable to me." [9:40 – 10:05]

Bischoff added that Liv Morgan posing in the ring during her entrance took away some believability from the match. The 69-year-old also clarified that he is merely sharing his observations of the new champion, not criticizing her.

What do you make of Liv Morgan's WWE character? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.