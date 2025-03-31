WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner made a huge change after going to a strip club

Rechsteiner is a name synonymous with pro wrestling. With Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, and Bron Breakker as representatives, the family is one of the best to grace the squared circle. Scott, in particular, is one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time.

Ad

Recently, Scott Steiner, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022, opened up about his character after he became a singles star. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, he shared some details about his iconic Big Poppa Pump character.

One of the most eye-popping things about the persona was the sunglasses and, of course, the chainmail headpiece. Well, Scott Steiner recently revealed that he got the chainmail while he was at a strip club.

Ad

Trending

The 62-year-old revealed that he had gone to a strip club to get some lingerie for the valets who would be escorting him to the ring during his entrance. There, he saw the chainmail in a case and immediately knew he needed to incorporate it into his character.

"Well, I had the two girls walk out with me, and I went to a strip bar to find them some nice, sexy lingerie stuff. So they could walk out with me. I saw the chainmail in a case. I thought, 'Shit I gotta have that,' and I wore it ever since." said Steiner [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Ad

After that, not a night went by without Steiner wearing the chainmail every time he was performing. Of course, he removed it when he actually wrestled. Nevertheless, it is nothing short of iconic.

Scott Steiner's son recently signed a contract with WWE

As mentioned earlier, the Rechsteiner family is one of the biggest families in pro wrestling. Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, and Bron Breakker are the three names who have brought and are bringing glory to the name. However, now a fourth name will be added to the list.

Ad

Recently, it was revealed that Big Poppa Pump's son, Brock Rechsteiner, has signed a Next In Line deal with WWE. Brock's brother, Brandon, shared the details in an interview with Jim Varsallone.

Of course, an NIL deal with WWE is not a guarantee that Brock will have a successful pro wrestling career. That being said, his genetics and the success of those before him are a good indication of how his career in the Stamford-based promotion could go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback