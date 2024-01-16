WWE Hall of Famer sends message to CM Punk

A WWE Hall of Famer recently sent a message to CM Punk. The name in question is Rey Mysterio.

CM Punk made a shocking return to WWE after a decade away at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 45-year-old signed an exclusive contract with Adam Pearce to become a part of the RAW roster and announced himself for the Royal Rumble Match.

On the other hand, Rey Mysterio, is currently recovering from knee surgery. The former World Champion lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. He was then attacked by former LWO stablemate Santos Escobar on an episode of SmackDown.

CM Punk recently posted an update on Instagram, revealing his partnership with Roots of Fight for a new line of merchandise outside the Stamford-based company. He also mentioned several wrestling names already associated with the brand, including Rey Mysterio, Bret Hart, and Randy Savage.

Mysterio took to Instagram stories to send a message to Punk, as the Luchador welcomed the latter to the 'Roots of Fight family.'

"Welcome to the family🤘🏻," he wrote.

The Best in the World reshared the Hall of Famer's Instagram story. Here is a screenshot:

A screengrab of Punk's Instagram story.

Seth Rollins fires shots at CM Punk; calls him selfish

Seth Rollins and CM Punk have already teased a potential match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Architect confronted The Best in the World after the latter signed a contract with the red brand.

Expand Tweet

Before that confrontation, the former member of The Shield opened up about his real-life beef with Punk on the SI Media Podcast. Rollins accused the former WWE Champion of being selfish:

"I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him... And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business. He really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

As we approach the Royal Rumble, storylines are heating up and feuds are gaining traction, it will certainly be interesting to see how the card shapes up as we head to the Show of Shows.

Do you agree with Seth Rollins' take on CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here