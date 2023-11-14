WWE Hall of Famer sends touching message to Adam Pearce ahead of RAW

A WWE Hall of Famer has sent a touching message to Adam Pearce ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

This week's edition of WWE RAW will air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso tonight. The Miz will be in action against Ivar in a singles match and sent a warning to the 39-year-old ahead of tonight's show.

Earlier today, Adam Pearce thanked Sean Waltman (X-Pac) and promoter Dave Prazak for helping him during his wrestling career in a heartfelt message. Waltman reacted to the message and noted that the RAW GM took care of him back in the day and is a great guy.

"I was grateful to have you as my opponent during those years. It was always a pleasure & you took great care of me. Also, you're a great guy. 🙏", he posted.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell on the rivalry between Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently predicted that there would be a rivalry between new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and RAW GM Adam Pearce.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch Mantell noted that he predicted that the two authority figures would have a rivalry on WWE television. Mantell added that he is looking forward to seeing how the storyline progresses between Aldis and Pearce in the weeks ahead.

"We called it right. I think those two could slow it down a little bit. Both of them are good talkers, especially Nick. Nick's going to be the heel, and they are looking at each other like, 'Listen, I'm the boss over here, you stay over there.' And that was plainly demonstrated tonight. I'm really looking forward to seeing what they do with these two guys. I really do on the two brands. That takes in everybody, really!" [37:40 - 38:30]

You can check out the full video below:

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis both have experience in the ring and could potentially square off against each other in a match. Only time will tell WWE's authority figures ever decide to settle their differences inside the ring.

Would you like to see a singles match between RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.