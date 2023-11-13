Where is WWE RAW tonight? (November 13, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW is loaded with action-packed matches, segments, and more as the road to Survivor Series continues. Fans should not miss out on the upcoming episode.

The November 13, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It has a capacity of up to 20,356 and is the home of the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's Washington Association.

Capital One Arena was the location of several weekly shows and Premium Live Events. It was the location of the 2000 Backlash, 2005 SummerSlam, 2009 Survivor Series, and 2016 Battleground. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in the arena was for the March 3, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Washington, D.C.

Venue/Arena: Capital One Arena

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranged from $25 up to $259. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $25 to $530.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW?

Six matches are advertised for tonight's episode of WWE RAW, one of them being a championship match. Two single matches from the women's division are also scheduled.

The Miz was victorious in a four-way match last week, making him the Number One contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, there was some controversy with the finish as another star in the match, Ivar, seemingly pinned Ricochet as well. The Viking Raider member then attacked The A-Lister. Tonight, both stars will meet again to settle their bad blood.

DIY and Imperium have been feuding for a few weeks now. After multiple matches from the four men, it's Tommaso Ciampa's turn to represent his group as he goes one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser.

Last week, Akira Tozawa stepped up to face Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite the former's best efforts, the latter defeated him. However, this simmered a rivalry with the Alpha Academy. Tonight, Nakamura will face Otis in a singles match.

Xia Li attacked Candice LeRae on a previous episode of WWE RAW, which Indi Hartwell did not like. Indi will try to avenge her partner tonight as she goes up against Xia.

Piper Niven, who has aligned with Chelsea Green for a while now, will go solo tonight as she faces Tegan Nox. However, the latter is not entirely alone, as she also has Natalya as an ally.

Finally, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are set to rechallenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. It would be interesting to see who will enter WWE Survivor Series 2023 as the champion after tonight's show ends.

