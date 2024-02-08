WWE Hall of Famer shares footage of brutal medical procedure 

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared footage of a brutal procedure they recently underwent.

Michelle McCool has not competed in a match since the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. Her final singles bout in the company was a Loser Leaves WWE No Disqualification match against her former tag team partner, Layla, at Extreme Rules 2011. Layla picked up the victory, and McCool did not compete again until the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2018.

Michelle McCool took to her Instagram story today to send a warning to wrestling fans. She told everyone to wear sunscreen to avoid damaging their skin. The veteran shared a video of her undergoing reparations with a HALO laser, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Wear your sunscreen y'all! But if you didn't, run to my dear friend @erodriguez72 @aestheticianemily because she's THE BEST!!! Growing up in FL with little to no sunscreen and lots of baby oil (IYKYK), my skin has had some major sun damage. I've done a HALO laser once a year the past couple years & it gets all the damage I can't even see! #loveit #lookcrazyfewdays #dontcareonebit #glowisworthit," she wrote.

Former WWE star Michelle McCool reveals her dream opponent

Michelle McCool has disclosed who she would like to face in a dream match if she were to return to the ring.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump last year, the veteran was asked to name her dream opponent. McCool shared that she would love to face Charlotte Flair sometime down the line. The Queen suffered a significant injury in December 2023 and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

"I've always said if they ask, I would probably be there and they haven't asked. But I think the comparisons [between us] were drawn really early on, from our stature, from our looks, from our athleticism, but she's 10,000 times more athletic than I could dream. That would be super fun to mix it up with her in the ring. She's got a great style, she knows how to tell a story and I think we could go toe-to-toe. It would be fun." (H/T Fightful)

Michelle McCool is married to The Undertaker in real life. It will be interesting to see if the power couple makes an appearance on WWE television in 2024.

