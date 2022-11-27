WWE Hall of Famer shows support for The Bloodline ahead of WarGames match at Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi showed support for The Bloodline ahead of the villainous faction's match at Survivor Series.

Led by Roman Reigns, the Bloodline is at the height of its power in WWE. However, their claim to the top will be challenged by the team of Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens inside the WarGames structure at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Roman Reigns and co will be in action together for the first time since Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn joined their ranks. Ahead of this historic match, the heel stable has the backing of Anoa'i family member Rikishi, who tweeted the following on Twitter:

The Bloodline won't have the advantage going into the match as the Usos lost their match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on the recent episode SmackDown. Tensions within the heel faction were also on display on the blue brand after Jey Uso overheard Sami Zayn's conversation with Kevin Owens.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

The Bloodline could bank on Paul Heyman's experience for their match at WWE Survivor Series

While Roman Reigns and his stablemates may not have any experience inside the WarGames structure, they have Special Counsel Paul Heyman in their corner.

Heyman was a part of the Dangerous Alliance stable in WCW, which competed in a WarGames match in 1992, and thus, has knowledge of the ominous structure. Brock Lesnar's former advocate recently highlighted that his expertise could tip the scales in favor of the heel faction.

"With experience comes wisdom. 30 years ago, I devised a strategy that enabled @steveaustinbsr #RickRude @thearnshowpod #larryzybysko #bobbyeaton and @madusa_rocks to deliver performances that defined the #WarGames! In the Games of War, I am both pioneer and the pontiff of progression. I'm a hack for victory. I'm a living, breathing cheat code. When it comes to the #WarGames, I am... indeed... the #Wiseman," Heyman wrote.

It'll be interesting to see how Bloodline approaches the match, as they will be at a disadvantage until the final member enters. With Jey Uso and Sami Zayn at odds, one can expect a major twist at Survivor Series.

Who do you think will come out on top at Survivor Series? Sound off below and let us know!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes