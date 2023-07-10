WWE Hall of Famer teases huge celebration across RAW and NXT

Edge is in the 25th year of his career with WWE. The Hall of Famer recently hinted at massive celebrations, which could also possibly see him go to RAW and NXT.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to SmackDown last Friday in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden. He was the special guest during The Grayson Waller Effect, where Waller got ahead of himself and announced Edge's retirement.

The Rated-R Superstar then faced off against Grayson Waller that same night on SmackDown. He defeated the Australian in a highly-acclaimed match.

The Hall of Famer then revealed on SmackDown LowDown that he might take his 25th-anniversary celebrations to both RAW and NXT.

"For me, this is insane," Edge said. "25 years here, to last that long, if you had told me at the beginning of all this that would be the case, that I'd be celebrating in Madison Square Garden, that next month I'd go to Toronto. Hell, I could go to Monday Night Raw and celebrate. I could go to NXT and celebrate. I could come back here to SmackDown and celebrate. All I know is this month, I'm going to have one hell of a time." [H/T BodySlam.net]

Edge praised Grayson Waller after first WWE main roster match

Grayson Waller made his in-ring main roster debut on SmackDown last Friday against Edge. Waller put on a valiant effort against the WWE legend but came up short in the end.

After the match, Edge put over the Australian star by telling him he "swam" during their match. It was a nice rub from the Hall of Famer that makes Waller look even better. Waller has been put in the spotlight ever since he was drafted to SmackDown, working with legends like John Cena, AJ Styles, and Edge.

Edge's future remains uncertain as speculation about his retirement gathers pace. He hinted about the same in an interview with Bleacher Report last year. Many have wondered whether WWE going to Toronto next month could see the Hall of Famer hang up his boots in his hometown. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

Who do you think Edge should face if he appears on RAW and NXT? Give your answers in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes