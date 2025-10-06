WWE Hall of Famer teases interference in NXT vs TNA winner-take-all Tag Title match

WWE NXT and TNA are set for a massive clash tomorrow night. It will be NXT vs TNA: ShoWdown, and the Hardy Boyz will be in action. Matt and Jeff, representing TNA, will put the TNA World Tag Titles against DarkState's Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin, the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Ad

NXT and TNA have been working together for quite some time, with the official multi-year partnership being announced back in January. Since then, several WWE Superstars have held TNA gold. Trick Williams and Kelani Jordan are currently the TNA World Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion, respectively.

At NXT vs TNA: ShoWdown, The Hardyz aim to bring some WWE gold back to their side. It's just in time, too, because they've got another major title match on the horizon. Bully Ray sent a warning to DarkState and The Hardy Boyz on Twitter today, keeping Matt and Jeff on their toes.

Ad

Trending

Bully Ray @bullyray5150 Devon and I will be watching. From the front row…🤓

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Devon and I will be watching. From the front row... (glasses emoji)" -Bully Ray on X

The Dudley Boyz aren't crashing the event solely to back up their longtime friends and rivals. There's something more important at stake.

The Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz could fight for WWE and TNA gold at Bound for Glory

At Slammiversary, The Hardy Boyz began their fourth TNA World Tag Title reign, besting The Nemeths, The Rascalz, and Fir$t Cla$$ in a four-way ladder match. After the win, Matt and Jeff Hardy were confronted by fellow tag team icon and multi-time TNA Tag Champion Bully Ray.

Ad

After congratulating his longtime rivals for another championship victory, Bully laid out a challenge: The Hardy Boyz vs Team 3D at Bound for Glory. The teams met on a recent edition of TNA Impact tapings, setting the guidelines for their match.

Ad

Not only will the TNA World Tag Team Titles be on the line. This will be the match to decide, once and for all, who is the greatest tag team of all time. If Team 3D loses, they must shake Matt and Jeff's hands and admit that they are, once and for all, the greatest tag team of all time.

Will The Hardyz finally earn that accolade they're chasing, or will Team 3D become 25-time tag team champions? Will the NXT Tag Titles be involved? Or will the two teams be fighting without a championship thanks to DarkState?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Greg Bush Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.



Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.



His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?